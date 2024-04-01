An Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, Syria on Monday reportedly resulted in the deaths of several Iranian diplomats, including high-ranking officials including Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brigadier General Hussein Amin Allah, both esteemed commanders from the Quds Force, as confirmed by official Iranian television.

Photo credit: 'Believe In Syria - Axis Of Resistance' on Telegram

According to Syrian state media citing a military source, an attack was launched from the occupied Golan Heights on the Iranian embassy.

Syria's air defence system intercepted some missiles.

The Iranian ambassador confirmed that the strike hit a consular building within the embassy compound, with his residence on the top two floors.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A State Department spokesperson stated that the United States is concerned about anything that could escalate the conflict in the region but does not expect it to affect talks on freeing Israeli hostages held by 'Iran-backed Hamas.'

Many media reports said that Israel typically does not discuss attacks on Syria. When asked about the strike, an Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on reports in foreign media

This attack comes as no surprise, considering the ongoing confrontation between Iran and Israel across multiple fronts, including Syria. But what's new?

The recent escalation of Israeli hostility, particularly since October 7th, is the latest twist in this ongoing conflict.

Israel's aggressive tactics after 7 October

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, a conflict that has seen a marked increase in hostilities, particularly evident since 7 October.

Israel's aggressive tactics, characterised by targeted strikes on Iranian interests in various countries, have heightened concerns across the region and the world.

Israel's actions are often perceived as attempts to prevent Iran from expanding its influence and threatening its security, both within the Middle East (ME) and beyond.

Iranian and Israeli flags

Questioning Israel's motives

While some argue that Iran aims to pressure the United States into considering its interests in the region, others question Israel's motives.

Israel's relentless strikes on Iranian interests not only in Syria and Lebanon but also within Iran itself, paint a picture of an insecure 'state' determined to maintain its dominance in the region.

Critics argue that Israel's actions could further destabilise an already volatile region.

Iran's defensive strategy

Iran has indeed adopted the strategy of advanced defence, with one of the key frontlines being the Arab countries of the ME. These nations have been grappling with the repercussions of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, and Syria and Lebanon were affected by the Western-backed Arab Spring, led by the United States, in 2011.

Iran, on the other hand, asserts that it seeks to support resistance movements wherever they exist, particularly emphasising its backing of Palestinian resistance against Israeli aggression.

Iran also aligns itself with other global powers like Russia and China in advocating for a fairer international decision-making system.

Despite Israel's aggressive posture, Iran maintains that it has no intention of imposing its influence in the ME but rather seeks to support those who resist oppression.

Iran's strategic gains

Despite the significant military pressure from Israel, Iran has managed to gain strategic advantages in the region:

Iran has strengthened its position as a regional power broker through its support for various resistance movements and alliances with key players like Russia. Iran's ability to withstand Israeli attacks and maintain its presence in countries like Syria and Lebanon underscores its resilience and determination to protect its interests in the face of external threats. The sectarian conflict between Sunnis and Shiites, often exploited by imperialist powers, has been overlooked amid Iran's rising regional influence, exemplified by the growing popularity of Shiite Houthis, who disrupt shipping routes supporting Israel. Iran also plays a bigger role in the Middle East as part of the resistance group. This means Iran needs to be involved in negotiations as a strong regional player. Iran's societal and economic issues are being disregarded.

Photo credit: 'Believe In Syria - Axis Of Resistance' on Telegram

Israel's concerns and response

Israel remains deeply concerned about Iran's perceived encroachment on its borders. Dubbing Iran's strategy as 'rings of fires.'

Israel fears this strategy because it could potentially neutralise its high-precision weapons if successfully implemented through allies positioned close to Israel's borders in the occupied Palestinian territories.

As a result, Israeli hostility has intensified since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood due to its deep-seated fear of Iran nearing the realisation of its strategy and goals.

As a result, Israel has intensified its military operations against Iranian interests, both within and outside its borders, in a bid to counter what it sees as a growing threat.

Netanyahu's political gain

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also benefits from the ongoing conflict:

It allows him to remain in power and avoid prosecution. It diverts attention away from internal Israeli issues, especially amid months-long protests against his government and its decisions. Netanyahu's hard-line approach towards Iran also resonates with many Israelis, who see Iran as an existential threat to their security. Israeli media estimated that about 10,000 people attended the protests, while organisers placed the number at 25,000 [Menahem Kahana/AFP]

Rationalising irrational actions in combat

Some argue that Iran has been negatively affected by the events since 7 October, including the terrorist attack carried out by ISIS on the anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's death in Kerman.

While Israel is aggressively targeting Iran's interests, it is also embarrassing Iran.

This makes Iran appear weak and unable to defend itself and its interests. It's a deliberate move by the Netanyahu government, which some consider irrational.

Photo credit:'Believe In Syria - Axis Of Resistance' on Telegram

Iran views these Israeli provocations as a price to pay for the success of its strategic plan. This plan requires patience and determination to bolster and support the weakened resistance, particularly regarding Palestinian rights oppressed by Western policies, led by the United States.

The current state of affairs is like a boiling volcano, erupting and spouting lava on several fronts, making conflict resolution even more difficult than it was previously.

The deliberate killings by Israel of prominent resistance figures demonstrate that we are engaged in an open conflict on all fronts and have the potential to worsen the situation.