Understanding the Dynamics

The conflict in the Gaza Strip has drawn international attention, particularly regarding the involvement of the US and its relationship with Israel, as well as the internal dynamics within the Biden administration. Recent developments, including the UN Security Council resolution on March 25th, shed light on the complexities of this relationship and the broader geopolitical considerations at play.

Biden Administration's Strategic Goals and Position on the Gaza War

The Biden administration's stance on the Gaza war is influenced by the Middle East's strategic objectives, which include reshaping the region according to US self-interest and vision while reducing influences from adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran.

One of the main elements of this plan is the destruction of Hamas, which aligns with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's objectives.

This prompted the need for a two-state solution, in which the Palestinian state would be disarmed and have defined sovereignty over a limited portion of Palestinian territory, as well as a 'cooperative' Palestinian leadership.

Israel’s Importance and Support from Biden

Israel’s significance lies in its alignment with US President Joe Biden's vision for the Middle East (ME), including countering groups like Hamas which is designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States, Israel, the EU and their allies.

Biden provides Israel with bombs and fighter jets as a show of military support, despite concerns about civilian casualties. With this support, Biden demonstrates his commitment to supporting Israel's 'right to self-defence' while pursuing more significant strategic geopolitical objectives.

The US perspective is closely tied to the elimination of Hamas, which would then facilitate the neutralisation of Hezbollah and other groups that oppose normalisation with Israel.

This strategy aims to weaken the so-called 'axis of resistance,' undermining Iran and, as a result, reducing Russia and China's growing influence in the region.

This also makes it easier for certain Arab and Islamic countries to seek normalisation with Israel in exchange for incentives, such as having long-standing demands approved by Congress or receiving privileges. As a result, it opens the door to a new alliance that the United States can use to counter rivals' influence in the ME.

Taking into account everything mentioned above, the United States considers Israel to be an essential 'strategic ally' in the Middle East.

President Joe Biden frequently quotes himself from 1986, saying, "If there were not an Israel, we’d have to invent one."

UN Security Council Resolution and Biden's Response

The UN Security Council resolution on March 25th called for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting humanitarian concerns and the release of prisoners held by Hamas.

Some believe Biden's decision not to veto the resolution signals a shift in the administration's approach, while others believe it is not the case.

A report from the Washington Post on March 29th has revealed that despite concerns, Biden has 'quietly' approved the transfer of military aid to Israel, including bombs and fighter jets. This underscores Biden's continued support for Israel's defensive capabilities while navigating diplomatic challenges in the Gaza conflict.

Biden's administration's desire to eliminate Hamas is influenced by various strategic factors including efforts to appease the pro-Netanyahu Jewish lobby in America, particularly in the lead-up to US elections. Additionally, the presence of American citizens held as prisoners by Hamas and a genuine sense of outrage over Hamas' actions on October 7th contribute to this stance. However, while these factors are significant, they are considered secondary to broader strategic objectives.

For instance, while the President's commitment to freeing American prisoners from Hamas is understandable, it also involves America's responsibility to protect its citizens from indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes affecting civilians.

Therefore, the focus should be on pursuing a ceasefire and engaging in negotiations to retrieve the prisoners, rather than encouraging a war that could further endanger their lives.

Being cautious about pro-Netanyahu lobby support does not imply involvement in a genocide caused by indiscriminate bombing, especially when other Jewish voices in the American and global communities condemn what is happening in Gaza.

However, Biden's desire to reshape the Middle East beginning with Gaza is likely the primary reason for his refusal to end the ceasefire and support Israel in the war until Israel achieves its goal of eliminating Hamas.

Netanyahu's Role and Disputes with Biden

Despite sharing the goal of eliminating Hamas, Netanyahu and Biden have encountered disputes over the details of military operations in Gaza.

Netanyahu's desire to open a front against Hezbollah and expand settlements in the West Bank complicates Biden's strategic calculations. Biden aims to prevent escalation and maintain focus on eliminating Hamas for the time being, avoiding unnecessary actions that could undermine his vision for the two-state solution, aiming to increase his influence in the Middle East.

Navigating Complexities in the Gaza War

The Gaza conflict remains a multifaceted issue shaped by geopolitical strategies, domestic considerations, and humanitarian concerns. The Gaza war presents a complex geopolitical landscape, with the United States, Israel, and other regional players pursuing their strategic interests.

The recent UN resolution highlights the challenges in achieving consensus on a path towards peace and underscores the complexities of international intervention in regional conflicts. As stakeholders navigate these dynamics, the quest for a lasting solution in Gaza continues amid ongoing tensions, diplomatic manoeuvring and bleak humanitarian situations.