The phrase 'the road to Damascus' conjures images of profound transformation and enlightenment, echoing through history. Yet, behind this timeless metaphor lies the storied city of Damascus, a place where ancient tales intertwine with modern struggles.

In the chronicles of the past, Damascus emerges as a hallmark of civilisation, tracing its roots back to the third millennium BCE. Nestled amid the sands of time, when it emerged at the crossroads of East and West, bridging the gap between Africa and Asia. Its streets bore witness to the ebb and flow of countless civilisations, each leaving its mark on the city's rich tapestry of history.

The City of Damascus from Mount Qasioun - Photo Credit: Emma Abbas

But in recent years, Damascus has embarked on a different path—a journey marked by conflict and turmoil. Headlines around the world have chronicled the city's descent into chaos, overshadowing its ancient glory with the grim spectre of war.

The phrase 'the road to Damascus' also evokes the biblical tale of Saul of Tarsus, whose journey to Damascus led to his conversion to Christianity, a story of redemption amid adversity.

Legend has it that within 'the weeping cave' of Mount Qasioun, looming over the city, Adam, the first human, once sought shelter, infusing Damascus with an eternal sense of importance. As the majestic Mount Qasioun silently watches over the city, it stands as a vigilant guardian, safeguarding its ancient secrets and mysteries.

Stairs to the top of Mount Qasioun, where the Weeping Cave is located - Photo Credit: Emma Abbas.

As we stroll through the labyrinthine streets of Damascus, we are greeted by echoes of its rich history. The Barada River, meandering through the city's core and gently converging towards the age-old oasis of Ghouta, murmurs ancient tales in Arabic and Aramaic, each ripple carrying stories of endurance and revival.

The Barada River, winding its way through the heart of the city, serves as a lifeline amid the chaos—a reminder of Damascus's timeless vitality, adorned by the delicate fragrance of white jasmine.

The City of Damascus from Mount Qasioun - Photo Credit: Emma Abbas

Historians think the Temple of Jupiter in the old city of Damascus, now the Umayyad Mosque, originally honoured the Aramean Syrian god, Hadad, worshipped as the deity of storms and thunder in the Levant.

This transition underscores Damascus's history of culture, symbolising centuries of religious tolerance that the country needs now more than ever before.

As the world grapples with the challenges of the present, the story of Damascus serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of resilience and hope.

Like the eternal flow of the Barada River coursing through the city's veins, the spirit of Damascus remains unbroken. Perhaps one day, as Damascus slumbers, it will witness the washing away of battle scars, bidding farewell to its final nightmare.

Despite the passage of time and the scars of war, the tale of Damascus transcends mere ancient ruins, forgotten temples, and news headlines. It is a story of perseverance and redemption, where the echoes of the past resonate with the struggles of the present.

In the words of Mark Twain, who visited Damascus in 1867, Damascus will not die as long as its waters remain. But I will add that it won't perish as long as hope thrives in its people, united in their determination to rebuild and revive their beloved country.

Amid the chaos and uncertainty, the symbolic road to Damascus remains a source of hope and enlightenment, guiding Syrians towards a brighter and more promising future.