In recent days, the Middle East witnessed a shocking event: the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, by Israel. This operation wasn’t just a strike against a key regional figure in the resistance, but rather, according to observers, a step reflecting far greater shifts in the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

Amid the analyses and speculations surrounding the motives behind this operation, two main theories emerge: the first revolves around regional rivalries, while the second points to something bigger—a “new order” that Israel is looking to establish in the region. As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted in his recent speech at the United Nations, it seems that this order goes beyond the current borders and outlines a new map for the Middle East.

Features of the New Order

When we talk about the “new order,” we refer to a strategic, multi-dimensional plan that may span the coming decades. One of the key pillars of this plan is the expansion of Israel’s borders. It seems that Netanyahu’s speech about “new alliances” in the region was a prelude to announcing these ambitions. Interestingly, this speech came just hours before the assassination of Nasrallah, suggesting a close connection between the two events.

One of the most pressing questions in this context is: why does Israel, despite the offers from Saudi Arabia and 57 other countries, reject the proposal for establishing a Palestinian state and defining its borders?

Evidence suggests that Israel views these offers as constraints on its expansionist ambitions. Defining borders means accepting the current status, while Israel appears to be planning something much larger.

David's Corridor: The First Step Toward Greater Israel?

One of the clearest pieces of evidence supporting these ambitions is Israel's plans to establish “David’s Corridor,” which would begin in the occupied Golan Heights, extend through Syria, and reach Kurdish-controlled areas along the Syria-Iraq border. This corridor forms a vital artery linking current Israeli territories with new areas of influence in the Middle East, positioning Israel more centrally within the region.

The presence of U.S. military bases along the potential corridor, along with implicit support from certain international parties, indicates that this plan is not just an ambition but may be in advanced stages of implementation.

Trump and Expanding Israel’s Borders

Additionally, we must consider the remarks made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, where he indicated that Israel needs “more space.” These statements reinforce the notion that there is international coordination to support Israel's vision. This is reflected in his reference to the West Bank as part of Israeli lands, which aligns with Israel’s efforts to expand beyond its current borders.

Lebanon: The First Step in Expansion

In this context, a critical question arises: why does Israel insist on launching a ground invasion of Lebanon, despite the losses it sustained in previous confrontations? Reports suggest that Israel sees Lebanon merely as the first stage in its expansionist project. Many intelligence agencies believe that Israel will not stop in Lebanon but will move forward to implement its plan to open "David’s Corridor" extending to Iraq.

Religious Motivations and War

It is worth noting that Israeli rhetoric has recently witnessed an increase in the use of religious texts that advocate for war and justify expansion. This discourse signals a shift in the nature of the conflict, making it more linked to religious and historical concepts, reinforcing the ambitions related to establishing “Greater Israel.”

Refusing to Define Borders: Why the Offers Are Rejected

Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia, have presented offers to Israel guaranteeing its security and recognition in exchange for the establishment of a Palestinian state. However, Israel’s rejection of these offers reveals larger intentions tied to its unwillingness to commit to specific geographic borders. Instead, Israel seems focused on expanding its territory in line with its historical and religious vision.

Are We Facing a Major Regional Shift?

With all these developments, it seems the Middle East is on the cusp of a new phase of conflict and transformation. Israel is not just seeking to ensure its security within its current borders but is aiming to reshape the geopolitical map according to its vision of a Greater Israel.

This ambitious project carries significant risks for the region's stability. Despite the sharp divisions that emerged after the assassination of Nasrallah, the peoples and governments of the region must realize that the bigger picture involves a comprehensive change that could redraw the borders and states of the Middle East.

The questions that must now be asked go beyond daily events and the details of assassinations to encompass deeper concerns: how will the region’s countries respond to this project? What strategies should they adopt to prevent further conflict and preserve stability? The answers to these questions could define the future of the region for decades to come.