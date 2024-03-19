As tensions continue to mount in Gaza, civilians are facing increasing uncertainty and fear due to the looming threat of invasion and ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

Today, many in Gaza experienced heightened anxiety as preparations for a potential invasion of Rafah neared completion, spurred by threats issued two days ago by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Israeli media.

Among those impacted is Yara, who fled from the north several times before finally reaching Rafah, where she believed she and her family had found safety.

The 19-year-old girl, named after a renowned song by the Lebanese diva Fairouz, finds herself once again facing uncertainty and fear in Rafah.

"Yara, with her little brother sleeping on her lap, Kept singing as the world spun around her, And the winds, like guitar strings, echoed her song," the song says.

"I am very anxious, I am not okay, it's a new evacuation, I am tired," she shared, expressing her distress during a conversation on Instagram messenger.

"We must evacuate, those who remained in the areas we left, some of them were tortured, some of them were arrested, and some of them were killed," Yara continued with fear, highlighting the sense of fear and exhaustion gripping the population.

On her TikTok account, she posts videos alongside her little brother, pleading with people for financial assistance. They urgently need funds to facilitate their family's departure to Egypt, where each person must pay $5000 at the Rafah crossing for permission to enter Egypt.

Despite my attempts to reassure Yara, my words fell short. I tried to convince her that the reports of an Israeli military invasion were merely a tactic within a media campaign to apply pressure on negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Qatar. However, the gravity of their situation and the urgency to find safety overshadowed any reassurances I could offer.

For Yara and her family, the situation is dire. The urgency to leave stems from the looming threat of conflict, but the reality is harsh—they face the prospect of returning to central Gaza, where safety remains elusive and options are limited. With nowhere else to turn, the uncertainty of their future weighs heavily upon them.

The situation is further complicated by the resumption of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Doha, Qatar. Despite 'cautious optimism' expressed by Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majid al-Ansari, reports suggest that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has not fully authorised the Israeli negotiating team, raising doubts about the potential for progress in the talks.

Mohannad, a young man who had returned to Rafah from Turkey in search of a better life, highlighted the dreadful circumstances confronting many residents, especially those from northern Gaza who have endured devastating losses.

"For displaced people, they have lost everything, they have nothing left but their souls to flee with," he lamented, underscoring the desperation felt by many in the region.

"I am from Rafah. I have my house here. My family is here. And some of my friends are still here, I will not leave," Mohannad insisted.

Mohannad believes that the actions of the Israeli media are simply a strategic move in the negotiation process, aimed at exerting pressure on Hamas.

"We are the losers in this game," Mohannad confirmed with sadness.

As for Hassan, who lives near the north, he mentioned that they are going through "the worst periods of their lives," and then the call was cut off.

Today also saw the death of Fayek al-Mabhouh, the director of Hamas internal security operations.

According to a Palestinian source who requested not to mention his name, al-Mabhouh was by the special unit.

"In the Israeli army, there are special units involved in similar assassination operations like the assassination of al-Mabhouh, usually Druze Arabs from the occupied territories or Bedouins of the Negev - not everyone is like them - and they speak Arabic like us, and even better, they dress like us and walk among us, and at a certain time, they start their operation, they kill those they want and capture those they want, and then they withdraw under cover of fire from the air and artillery so that no one can stop them," he claimed.

"I do not blame the IDF because they are an enemy, but I blame them because they are our brothers," he added sadly.

Al-Mabhouh's killing near Al-Shifa Hospital has sparked controversy, with the Israeli side alleging his involvement in funding 'the resistance' in the north, while Palestinians view him as responsible for sending aid to besieged areas in northern Gaza.

According to media reports, al-Mabhouh was able to secure the entry of 15 aid trucks into the northern and central governorates of Gaza in mid-March 2024 after aid was cut off from them.

All this is happening amid a lack of food and health security among Palestinians from all parts of Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the severity of the situation, stating that "100 per cent of Gaza's population is suffering from high levels of acute food insecurity," marking a grim milestone in the region's humanitarian crisis.

As Gaza remains caught in the crossfire of political tensions and military threats, civilians like Yara, Mohannad, Hasan and countless others continue to endure hardship and uncertainty, hoping for a resolution that will bring peace and stability to the embattled region.