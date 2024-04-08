Many Jewish people recognise the distinction between Jews and Zionists and reject the exploitation of their ancestors' suffering by Zionism.

When discussing the Palestinian cause, especially the Gaza conflict, there is a pervasive pattern of misinformation in the media that overlooks basic human values. For example, the media often portrays Israel's warnings to civilians before bombing as sufficient, yet the reality is that civilians are still being killed.

This discrepancy illustrates a deeper problem of dehumanisation and indoctrination that conceals the severity of the situation with diplomatic language.

To understand Israel's perspective on Palestinians, Gideon Levy, a renowned Israeli journalist, recounts an encounter at a West Bank checkpoint where soldiers showed indifference to a Palestinian patient in urgent need of medical attention. This indifference underscores a broader issue of how Israel views Palestinians as inferior and dispensable, echoing the sentiments of Holocaust survivor Heigo Meyer, who observed a similar dehumanisation dynamic during his time in Auschwitz.

Living conditions and rights vary significantly among Palestinians in different regions, contributing to tensions and attitudes. Tragic incidents, such as children being shot by Israeli soldiers, underscore the harsh realities faced by Palestinians under occupation.

The Israeli arms industry further perpetuates this cycle of violence by profiting from conflicts and exporting weapons, including technologies tested on Palestinian territories.

The Gaza conflict highlights the asymmetry of power between Israel and Palestinians. Israel's military superiority, supported by the United States, perpetuates destructive campaigns while relying on advanced technologies like artificial intelligence for targeting.

This reliance on high-tech warfare distances perpetrators from the human consequences of their actions, fostering dehumanization and resentment among affected populations.

The use of propaganda to demonise Palestinians and justify violence is reminiscent of historical tactics used against marginalised groups.

The chronic nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict stems from a significant power imbalance, with Israel holding the upper hand politically, economically, and militarily. This imbalance perpetuates a cycle where Israeli concessions are only made under pressure, rather than genuine efforts for peace.

For many, Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States, the European Union, Israel, and their allies, advocates for the release of hostages and stands against oppression in the Palestinian territories. Their actions reflect the deep-seated grievances and injustices faced by Palestinians under Israeli occupation.

Living as a Palestinian in the West Bank, not in Gaza where is Hamas, tragic incidents are part of daily life. Incidents, such as children being shot by Israeli soldiers while innocently sitting with their father or standing near their school, exemplify the profound suffering endured by Palestinians daily, even before October 7.

The policy of 'breaking Palestinian kids' bones,' attributed to former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon during the First Intifada, remains a controversial and deeply troubling aspect of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict's history.



This approach involved a severe crackdown by Israeli security forces on Palestinian protests, where young people were specifically targeted and subjected to brutal physical violence, including the intentional breaking of bones, before October 7.



However, it does not raise the question of whether Israel’s actions should be condemned, similar to the tendency to question whether Hamas's actions should be condemned.

Critics argue that the implementation of such harsh measures during the First Intifada exacerbated tensions and contributed to widespread resentment and anger among Palestinians. The use of disproportionate force and tactics like these not only intensified resistance and boosted hate.

These heart-wrenching stories highlight the urgent need to address the underlying causes of the conflict and the devastating toll it takes on innocent lives.

The economic impact of the conflict cannot be overlooked. The Israeli arms industry, bolstered by decades of conflict with Palestinians and neighbouring countries, plays a pivotal role in Israel's economy.

Israel is one of the world's leading arms exporters, with weapons and military technologies developed and tested in conflicts like those in Palestinian territories.

Israel's robust arms industry, developed through years of testing on Palestinians in the West Bank and elsewhere, generates substantial revenue by selling weapons to over 140 countries worldwide, including some in the Arab world. In 2022 alone, Israel's defence exports reached a record high of $12.5 billion.

This industry plays a pivotal role in Israel's economy and diplomatic relations, particularly in light of recent normalisation agreements with countries like Morocco, Bahrain, the UAE, etc.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza has been described as one of the most destructive military campaigns in history, with significant destruction attributed to Israel's military apparatus. The scale of devastation is amplified by substantial support from the United States, which provides crucial military funding and weapons.

The settlement expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem has led to widespread displacement of Palestinian communities and the fragmentation of Palestinian territory, making the prospect of a contiguous Palestinian state increasingly remote.

This expansion is often justified by Israeli governments under the guise of the 'natural growth' of settler populations, further complicating peace efforts.

Many analysts believe that Israeli society is dominated by right-wing, far-right, and ultra-right ideologies, with historical left-wing parties like the Labour Party also contributing to settlement building and shifting the political landscape.

Each Israeli government has invested significantly in expanding settlements in the Occupied Territories, exacerbating tensions and entrenching the occupation. Settlement activities have continued despite political processes, leading to a substantial increase in settlers in the West Bank.

Moreover, the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinian detainees raises serious human rights concerns, with reports of widespread mistreatment and abuse, including the extensive use of administrative detention without trial.

Many Palestinians, including women and children, are imprisoned by Israeli authorities daily. During exchanges like the one on October 7, around 400 prisoners were released, with a significant portion being women and children. The existence of such high numbers of detainees raises questions about the reasons for their imprisonment and the conditions they face while incarcerated.

Reports indicate that one in four Palestinian children in Israeli custody is placed in solitary confinement, which is considered a form of torture under international law. These alarming practices highlight the systematic violations of human rights endured by Palestinians in Israeli detention facilities.

The conflict also impacts neighbouring countries and regions, with Israeli military technologies and tactics being exported and employed in various global conflicts. This interconnectedness underscores the complexity and global ramifications of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict beyond the immediate region.

Addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict requires a balanced and nuanced approach that acknowledges the complex realities faced by both Israelis and Palestinians. It is essential to challenge double standards and biases in media coverage and international discourse, where condemnations of Palestinian resistance are often emphasised while Israeli violations of human rights and international law are downplayed or ignored.

True progress towards peace and justice requires genuine efforts to address root causes, promote accountability, and advocate for the rights and dignity of all affected populations without taking sides based on bias or political alliances.



