Historical Shift in Iran-Israel Relations

Relations between Iran and Israel have changed significantly, especially since the Islamic Revolution. Historically, Iran and Israel enjoyed close and friendly relations during the time of the Shah. However, with the establishment of the Islamic Republic, tensions escalated over several factors, including Israel's treatment of the Palestinian people.

Iran's support for the Palestinian cause is not just rhetoric but is backed up by concrete action. This contrasts with the actions of certain other nations, such as the United States, which claims to support Palestinian statehood but vetoes Security Council resolutions aimed at achieving it.

Israeli Reliance on US Technological Support

Israel, a small entity in the region, seeks disproportionate influence and relies heavily on US assurances of technological superiority to maintain its alleged deterrent dominance.

Israel's reliance on advanced military capabilities, bolstered by US support, has empowered it to adopt an aggressive and arrogant posture, leading to strained relations with various Middle Eastern countries, notably Iran. The perceived impunity of Israel's actions has exacerbated tensions and created a sense of imbalance in regional dynamics.

However, Iran has shown resilience in the face of Israeli constant aggression by joining the Axis of Resistance, a coalition of states and groups such as Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, pro-Iranian militias in Syria and Iraq, and the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen, to stand up to Israel, the United States and their allies.

Iran's support for this coalition is in response to ongoing US and Israeli efforts to destabilise the Iranian government and the Middle East through a policy of regime changes.

Iranian Response to Recent Provocations

Later, the Netanyahu regime authorised an Israeli raid on 1 April targeting a consular building near the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria. This attack resulted in the deaths of two Revolutionary Guard generals and others, prompting Iran to retaliate on 14 April.

The Iranian response, which didn't target civilians but Israeli military installations such as the Nevatim airbase involved in the attack on the Iranian consulate, was justified under international law, in particular Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Article 51 of the United Nations Charter affirms the inherent right of states to self-defence against armed attacks until the Security Council takes action to address the situation. The measures taken in self-defence must be communicated promptly to the Security Council and do not diminish the Council's authority to act in maintaining international peace and security.

Iran's recent actions, particularly its ability to challenge both Israel and the United States, reflect the country's growing regional power and influence. By directly communicating with Washington and issuing warnings before decisive actions, Iran has positioned itself as a significant regional player.

Iran's decision to provide advance notice of their attack and use drones to signal their intentions represents a strategic shift. Despite this notice, Iran's missile strike on the Nevatim Airbase was successful, hitting its target with alarming precision. This event has shattered Israel's belief in its superior deterrence capabilities.

Iran has previously warned the US that if it intervenes, it may face retaliation by atta attacking the American bases in the region. This warning was most likely influenced by previous actions taken by Iran, such as its response to Qassem Soleimani's assassination in 2020, which demonstrated to the US that Iran can carry out its threats.

This development suggests a shift in regional power dynamics, potentially reducing Israel's role in interactions with Iran and the United States. Meanwhile, Israel's behaviour, described as rogue by some, contrasts with Iran's more measured approach on the regional stage.

Iran's Deterrence and Global Impact

Iran's actions, including the establishment of deterrence superiority, have not gone unnoticed by the international community. The failure of US missile defence systems to intercept Iranian missiles on 14 April has raised concerns about the effectiveness of such systems and the wider implications for global security.

Iran's recent demonstration of missile capabilities has challenged the narrative that US missile defence systems can reliably protect allies like South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Gulf countries. This development suggests to North Korea, China, and Russia that such defence systems may not be as effective as claimed, posing a significant challenge to US influence in the region.

Despite the escalation, Iran remains committed to a law-based international order as defined by the United Nations Charter and relevant treaties. Iran's actions are not driven by a desire for conflict but by a moral obligation to support the Palestinian people and defend its sovereignty against external aggression.

Diplomatic Sophistication

In navigating these complex dynamics, Iran seeks to promote regional stability and diplomatic engagement. By demonstrating its capabilities while promoting peaceful solutions, Iran aims to redefine the balance of power in the Middle East and contribute to a more equitable global order.

The Netanyahu regime in Israel is using external conflicts to distract from domestic and security shortcomings. The events of 7 October exposed critical failures in Israeli intelligence and security, leading to widespread recognition of failure within Israel.

Similarly, Israel's campaign against Gaza, perceived by many in Israel as a failure, has not produced the desired results. The looming threat from Hezbollah and recent attacks from Iran further underline the vulnerability of Israel under the current leadership.

Amid these failures, Netanyahu's government relies on external conflicts, such as the recent tensions with Iran, to divert public attention and rally support. By framing these conflicts as existential threats, Netanyahu can justify staying in power during what is effectively a time of war.

However, Iran's response to the latest escalation shows diplomatic sophistication and a calculated approach to avoiding further escalation. Iran understands the risks associated with a major conflict, both regionally and globally.

Prioritisation of Diplomacy

A full-scale war could lead to widespread economic crises, disrupt global energy security and undermine popular support for causes such as Palestinian solidarity.

Iran's strategic interests lie in instability and economic development, which has recently focused on diplomatic engagement with countries such as China and participation in forums such as the BRICS summit. By prioritising economic viability and regional stability, Iran is countering Western-centric influences and seeking to redefine global dynamics.

Ultimately, Iran's actions are aimed at deterring Israeli aggression without escalating into a wider conflict. War is not in Iran's interest, nor does it serve American objectives. Instead, Iran's approach underscores the importance of diplomatic solutions and regional stability in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes.