The Iranian side has recently stated its intention to retaliate for the attack on its embassy in Damascus in April.

This incident resulted in the deaths of at least three senior Iranian commanders and four officers responsible for overseeing Iran’s covert operations in the Middle East, as reported by Iranian and Syrian officials.

Among the deceased was Gen Mohamad Reza Zahedi, aged 65, who played a crucial role in supervising Iran’s covert military operations in Syria and Lebanon. Additionally, two other generals and four officers from the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps were also among those killed, according to a statement released by Iranian authorities.

Despite Israel's anticipation of a potential strike seven days prior, the spread of panic and anxiety among Israelis was unavoidable

The Iranian attack indeed occurred, involving a total of 110 surface-to-surface missiles, 36 cruise missiles, and 185 drones. These carried approximately 60 tons of explosives collectively.

As usual, Israel boasted about successfully intercepting 99 per cent of the incoming projectiles, a claim that received scepticism akin to the ridicule often seen in Arab countries' elections. They touted this as a significant feat, likening it to something out of 'Star Wars.'

Despite the extensive barrage, minimal tangible damage was reported, except for an incident where a Bedouin girl was injured in the Negev desert!

While the official Israeli narrative emphasises successful interception efforts during the Iranian attack, what unfolded within Israel during this period reveals a different perspective.

However, during the chaos of the Iranian attack, it seems Israel had more than just fireworks to contend with

In a stroke of unfortunate luck, a fire decided to break out in a neighbourhood in Jerusalem, resulting in 12 injuries and fatalities.

Even though an attack from Iran would have to pass through two or three other countries before reaching Israel, allowing for a possible response, the panic continued. As a result, 32 people were injured in the ensuing panic.

And if that wasn't enough drama for one day, three soldiers up north had their little surprise when they stumbled upon a mine, resulting in unexpected injuries.

Oh, what a coincidence! there were also some explosions from car bombs in Israel that day. according to the Israeli side, it was a typical neighbourhood gang rivalry going on.

For many, these incidents dampen Israel's claims of successful interception, as it's hard to dismiss these occurrences as mere coincidences. But should Israel be blamed for adhering to a well-rehearsed text?

Israel acknowledged that only a few missiles entered its territory, with some targeting Nevatim Airbase in the Negev near Dimona. The efforts of France, Britain, and Jordan assisted in thwarting the attack, along with cooperation from unnamed countries providing intelligence support.

At the same time, Iran boasted about obliterating 15 Israeli aircraft and causing havoc at Hatzerim Airbase and Nevatim Airbase, where the planes that targeted the Iranian consulate in Syria originated from.

Iran's response appeared to be a classic case of tit-for-tat, catching Israel off guard and leaving it scrambling to salvage its reputation in the aftermath. For Iran, it's about upholding the axis of resistance and fulfilling what they see as their duty by launching the attack from their territory.

It's their way of responding to what they perceive as a humiliating blow from Israel.

Both sides might have stretched the truth about their losses, with Israel playing down theirs and Iran inflating Israeli losses. Well, in war, a little exaggeration seems to be par for the course, doesn't it? After all, who doesn't love a good drama amid conflict?

However, could it possibly be seen as a carefully orchestrated performance by both parties to save face?

The Iranian attack has once again sparked global debate. Some sceptically suggest it was just another performance orchestrated by Iran to save face, while others point out that Iran did indeed follow through with its threats, having transparently warned Arab nations of its intentions beforehand. In a region where tensions run high, can we fault Iran for following through on its warnings?

And let's not forget the curious coincidences that always seem to crop up around Israel. It's like a case of history repeating itself from October 7th, with some dismissing Hamas's attack as insignificant and others also hinting at clandestine dealings between Hamas and Israel for who knows what reasons. But when it comes to Israel, well, it seems like it happened before, doesn't it?

But considering the complexities of this geopolitical theatre, who wouldn't have a healthy dose of scepticism?

In the end, it's a clash of narratives, but amidst it all, one thing is clear: these events underscore a significant evolution in the dynamics of Middle Eastern conflict.

The recent events mark a significant shift in the dynamics between Iran and Israel. Unlike past confrontations, which often played out through proxies and allies, this time, the conflict took a direct route. Iran's decision to confront Israel head-on signals a departure from its usual tactics of using intermediaries. It's a bold move that underscores the escalating tensions between the two and hints at a new chapter in their longstanding rivalry.

Netanyahu's response was rather confusing. While he initially threatened deep strikes against Iran if it attacked Israel, his actual reaction after the attack could be summed up as 'we intercepted, we shot down, and together we will triumph'.

Some sarcastically say Netanyahu was on the verge of saying, 'It's God's will and mercy' that the losses didn't exceed this limit, without any reaction that could even slightly contribute to preserving Israel's deterrence policy, which it lost in an hour or more.

Some view it as a tactic by Netanyahu to regain sympathy after facing criticism globally, particularly amidst disagreements with Biden over various details, as previously mentioned.

Netanyahu's office swiftly refuted reports in Israeli newspapers claiming that certain members of the Israeli War Council had urged for a direct and immediate response but he refused to listen to them. However, Israeli newspapers stood by their reports, asserting that the information was sourced from multiple reliable channels.

Israel reportedly spent 5 billion shekels, roughly equivalent to $1.33 billion, in just one night to repel the attack. This hefty sum is expected to be covered by Israel-supporting countries, effectively drawing from the pockets of taxpayers in those nations.

Where was Netanyahu during the attack?

Well, if Israeli media 'gossip' is to be believed, he was cosying up in an underground bunker generously provided by one of his wealthy donors. He cowered underground, all the while forgetting that he didn't miss the chance to throw shade at resistance leaders, accusing them of hiding out while he did the same. Oh, the irony! Talk about the pot calling the kettle black!

However, Netanyahu wasn't alone in the hot seat! For the second round, military intelligence found itself under the spotlight, facing criticism for dropping the ball—first on October 7th and then again with their prediction flop about Iran's anticipated 'appropriate' response to the embassy incident in Damascus. Seems like they missed the memo on both occasions, leaving Israel scratching its head.

Israel's image took a hit after October 7th, and now, post-April 14th, it's like the so-called 'emperor' has no clothes! The embarrassment isn't just felt among friends but also in front of foes, leaving Israel in an uncomfortable spot.

What's next for Israel?

Well, it's expected that their response will be delayed, restrained, and coordinated closely with the United States.