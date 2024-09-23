The border region between Lebanon and Israel has been engulfed in intense military activity, with the Israeli occupation government and its forces launching a fresh phase of aggression aimed at Hezbollah.

Far from being merely a defensive operation, Israel's actions are part of a broader campaign designed to weaken Hezbollah’s capacity to resist occupation and assert Lebanon's sovereignty. Despite the ferocity of these attacks, Hezbollah continues to demonstrate resilience, both militarily and politically, reflecting its role as a key force in the broader resistance movement.

Central to Israel's strategy is the targeting of Hezbollah's leadership, a tactic aimed at disrupting the group’s operational capabilities.

The assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukur represents Israel's ongoing efforts to decapitate the leadership of the resistance. However, such attacks have historically failed to break the resolve of Hezbollah, which has continually replenished its ranks and maintained its readiness to defend Lebanon against further incursions.

In a particularly brazen act of sabotage, Israeli forces have also resorted to the so-called ‘Pager blasts,’ targeting communication devices allegedly used by Hezbollah fighters. These devices were reportedly remotely detonated by Israeli intelligence in an attempt to sow discord and panic within Hezbollah's ranks. However, these tactics, which have also resulted in civilian casualties, are not just an attack on Hezbollah but on the broader Lebanese society. By targeting not only fighters but civilians, Israel seeks to undermine the popular support that forms the backbone of Hezbollah’s legitimacy and effectiveness.

The Israeli Air Force, a key tool in the aggression, has been relentlessly bombing civilian infrastructure and strategic Hezbollah sites across southern Lebanon. Despite these ongoing airstrikes, Hezbollah has proven adept at operating in challenging environments, including Lebanon’s mountainous terrain.

According to analysts, it seems that the timing of the Israeli military operations is also closely tied to the weather conditions, as they appear to be racing against the onset of winter.

The cloudy skies of Lebanon are proving to be a significant obstacle to the precision of airstrikes. Additionally, the country’s rugged, mountainous terrain complicates reconnaissance and bombing efforts, making operations far more challenging compared to the Gaza front, where the flat coastal landscape allows for easier surveillance and targeting.

These environmental challenges are directly impacting the Israeli military's ability to achieve its objectives quickly and efficiently, especially since air superiority is one of Israel's key tactical advantages in its confrontations with Hezbollah.

Moreover, Israel’s broader strategy appears aimed at weakening the popular support Hezbollah enjoys in southern Lebanon. By deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and homes, Israel is attempting to force local populations to flee, thereby reducing Hezbollah's access to its logistical and human resources.

This is not just an attack on Hezbollah; it is an attack on Lebanon itself, aimed at fracturing the unity between the people and the resistance.

Despite these tactics, Hezbollah's deep roots in Lebanese society, particularly in the south, and the Arab and Islamic world ensure that its popular support remains resilient.

The people of Lebanon have historically shown that they are not easily swayed by such aggression and remain resilient in their support for the resistance.

In the face of this intensified aggression, Hezbollah has not only continued its operations but has demonstrated its ability to strike back when necessary.

The group’s operational flexibility, combined with its deep knowledge of the terrain, provides it with significant advantages that have helped it withstand previous Israeli offensives.

As long as the people of resistance everywhere continue to stand with Hezbollah, Israel's attempts to undermine the group’s influence and capacity for resistance will face significant challenges.

In this context, a quote by a prominent revolutionary Nelson Mandela captures the spirit of Hezbollah’s resolve: "I am not less life-loving than you are. But I cannot sell my birthright, nor am I prepared to sell the birthright of the people to be free."

This sentiment mirrors the stance of the Lebanese people, Gaza and the people of resistance across the world who refuse to surrender their right to freedom and sovereignty despite the hardships.