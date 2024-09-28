Today, I will write from the depths of my sorrow over the martyrdom of His Eminence, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

I want to share with you how his words were like a beacon of hope, lighting up the darkness within me amid the complacency of many.

His smile, even in the face of overwhelming adversity, gave me strength when I felt powerless.

He was honest with us until his very last breath, warning us of the enemy's infiltration that led to the tragic Pager explosions, but little did we know it was his farewell.

My father always reminded me that falsehood may have many battles, but truth has only one—and that one is victory.

We will not break, no matter the storm that comes our way.

Now, with his departure, I find myself saying: From God we came, and to God we shall return. We were, and always will be, part of His greater plan, unwavering in our resolve.

Because I believe in the power of resistance, because I believe in peace, because I believe in both divine and human justice, and because I believe in the nobility of Sayyed’s cause, I will say this: When one leader falls, another will rise.

May your remembrance be eternal.

The resistance will never die.