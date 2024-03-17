The conflict in Gaza has entered its fourth month, causing immense devastation and loss of life. Tens of thousands of residents have been killed and the region's infrastructure is in ruins.

Global condemnation of Israel's actions was widespread on the streets and social media, and many governments supported South Africa's push to take Israel to the International Court of Justice for alleged war crimes.

However, the pressing question remains: What is the future of Gaza after the war? Unfortunately, there is still no clear answer.

Even if the war were to end now, life in Gaza won't return to normal for Palestinians living in the besieged territory any time soon.

Whatever the US disagreement over Netanyahu's handling of the crisis, there seems to be a common goal behind the dispute: the destruction of Hamas. This isn't just a punitive measure following 7 October but, many analysts say, an attempt to reshape the region as the US sees fit.

President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 18. Photo: Handout/GPO/Anadolu via Getty Images

Gaza's greatest long-term threat isn't Hamas or Israel, but the lack of effective governance, which risks turning Gaza into a Libya or Yemen-like hotspot of protracted conflict, organised crime, violence and successive humanitarian crises.

In the aftermath of war, international and US policy often focuses on short-term fixes but fails to lay out concrete steps for organising governance or finding a political solution to the post-war situation.

A prime example of this is the United States' involvement in Afghanistan. Despite nearly two decades of military presence and significant financial investment, the situation in Afghanistan remains precarious. The withdrawal of American forces has left behind a fragile political landscape, with ongoing security threats from various militant groups. Similarly, in Iraq, the American intervention and subsequent withdrawal have left the country grappling with internal strife, sectarian tensions, and the persistent threat of terrorism.

For many, taking Hamas out of the equation paves the way for Hezbollah to be hit next, thus weakening the so-called axis of resistance.

This, in turn, puts pressure on Iran and sets the stage for resolving the Palestinian issue after the election of a Palestinian leadership willing to accept the American and Israeli vision of a Palestinian state.

The importance of governance can't be underestimated anywhere in the world. Without it, there's no development, there's no security and there's no real life.

It has been proven time and again that any geographical area not under the rule of an accepted government will fall prey to rival groups who will fill the void left by the absence of governance, exacerbating the suffering of the people of Gaza and once again negatively impacting the stability of the Middle East.

Even if the fighting were to stop, Gaza's road to recovery would be long. Palestinians face not only the immediate challenges of reconstruction but also the long-term threat posed by the absence of effective governance.

UN estimates suggest that Gaza will need decades to recover if tens of billions of dollars for reconstruction are made available, a sum that may never materialize. The UN official warns of famine and diseases engulfing the territory.

Some aid is reaching Gaza, but most of it doesn't reach those most in need.

Palestinian flag painted on children's hands. Photo: Laila Kassab in Rafah

In the absence of security, and as the IDF continues to target what it sees as Hamas infrastructure in Gaza, including police forces, gangs are said to be looting the scant aid convoys and selling stolen goods to desperate and impoverished Gazans، exacerbating the dire situation there.

A ceasefire may bring temporary relief, but the pressing question of post-war governance remains unanswered.

It's understood that Israel doesn't want Hamas back in power, but all other alternatives, including the Palestinian Authority, are weak. However, even if any authority were to assume control in the territory other than Hamas, it would undoubtedly face two primary threats.

First, from Israel, which is likely to continue targeted operations, at least against Hamas, including assassinations of its leaders, to prevent the group from reuniting its ranks. The second danger is likely to come from Hamas itself, which is likely to attack the new government, especially if it cooperates with Israel on security matters, as it will undoubtedly be forced to do.

The result could be chaos, poverty and violence - a dangerous mix not only for Palestinians but also for Israel and all countries in the region, as Gaza in such a state becomes fertile ground for extremist groups and organised crime, easily recruiting disillusioned Palestinian youth who feel betrayed by Israel and the international community.

The end of the war between Israel and Hamas will only mark the end of one chapter in the Palestinian cause. The new chapter, if it's not accompanied by a proper plan for political life in Gaza and a solution to the dire humanitarian situation, could have a snowball effect.