In the wake of International Women's Day, a post shared on social media by a friend struck a chord. It read, “Wishing you all a Happy Women's Day! We [Women] are seen as the naggers, even though you [guys] take the lead, and yet women bear the stigma.”

Embedded within these words lies a narrative of conflict between men and women in my divided homeland, amid a war with no end in sight. As a secular Syrian journalist, I decided to reflect on the state of women's rights on this global day of recognition in my country.

Looking around me, I can't help but wonder: what progress have Syrian women made in the aftermath of the externally supported Arab Spring and the opportunistic and absent players in the Middle East? Where do we stand? What have we achieved? Have we succeeded in shattering stereotypes?

Are some women in Syria still judged primarily by the way they dress? Has the "revolution" of the past 12 years contributed to a change, emphasizing the recognition of women for their educational and practical achievements, rather than confining them to traditional roles in the kitchen?

It's undeniable that Syrian women have attained a measure of freedom. Syrian women gained the right to vote in 1949, making Syria one of the first countries to grant women the right to vote, ahead of several advanced European countries. By 1971, women held four out of 173 seats in parliament, a figure that rose to 12% in the 2012 parliamentary elections.

But has Syrian society truly embraced the role of women? How can we characterize the relationship between women and society? Have Syrian communities been equipped to deal logically with gender inequalities?

It's a convoluted relationship overshadowed by customs, traditions, and a paternalistic culture that worsened amidst the war since 2012.

The challenges and suffering faced by Syrian women since the conflict erupted a decade ago are stark. Women have lost their safety, homes, livelihoods and family members. They've endured domestic violence, sexual harassment, and systematic discrimination on both sides of the government and opposition divide, albeit with different approaches to women's issues.

In opposition areas, women are subject to a strict interpretation of Islamic law and are mostly dressed in black, while in government areas women are still treated as second-class citizens.

But the reality is darker in the shadow of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (ISIS), where women have been relegated to childbirth and supporting the jihad.

Despite legal recognition, women's rights in Syria are often disregarded, perpetuating the notion of women as emotional beings unfit for leadership.

Even though the constitution promises equality and values the family, Syrian women encounter discrimination. For instance, The Syrian legislation, specifically the Syrian Nationality Law enacted in 1969, exhibits gender-based discrimination by restricting the right to grant nationality to males. One notable provision denies married Syrian women with foreign spouses the ability to transmit their nationality to their children. This legislation defines an Arab Syrian based on specific criteria, such as parentage.

In response to these legal limitations, a legislative decree was issued in 2023 by the Syrian president, aiming to regulate the situation of children with unknown parentage. The decree seeks to create a supportive environment for their upbringing and education, including the establishment of "Houses of Life Melody" for their care.

Under certain circumstances, this legal framework allows the children of Syrian women, particularly those associated with foreign migrants like some women linked to ISIS, to potentially acquire Syrian nationality. However, a crucial condition for this provision is that the mother must be unaware of her husband's true identity or nationality. In such cases, the mother can initiate legal proceedings, potentially resulting in her child gaining Syrian nationality.

Despite these legal adjustments, achieving social equality for women remains a complex and ongoing process.

In areas governed by government institutions, in the heart of Damascus, a sculpture of the Syrian goddess Ishtar on a tree trunk has been the subject of heated debate, culminating in the controversial use of an electric saw to separate the statue's body from its head.

Some saw Syrian history in the sculpture, while others saw a naked woman.

This incident not only highlights the apparent cultural divisions and misunderstandings within the war-torn society. The removal of Ishtar's image has been criticised because it appears to reflect the intersection of cultural conservatism, gender norms and artistic freedom in contemporary Syrian society.

Critics argue that the incident highlights a wider issue, as the removal of the image underlines society's discomfort with the depiction of an ancient Syrian goddess who has been associated for centuries with fertility, love, sacrifice and beauty, yet in the 21st century is associated only with female nudity.

The presence of Ishtar in Syrian society is not a recent phenomenon, but a historical facet with roots going back thousands of years. The question arises: who bears responsibility for the deep social divisions that are evident in the discourse on Ishtar?

In opposition-held territories, conservative interpretations of Islamic law prevail, reinforcing tribal customs and patriarchal attitudes. Young girls are married off early for "protection," sacrificing education.

Widows, facing rising unemployment and economic hardship, have become the primary breadwinners for their families on both sides of the conflict in Syria. The number of female-headed households has increased due to war casualties and migration, contributing to the feminization of poverty in the country.

As a Syrian woman, burdened by stereotypes of being labelled as naggers or mentally deficient, and often seen by men as needing protection, I don't advocate external intervention to resolve the conflict between men and women in Syria. Instead, I believe in empowering both genders with equal tools to express themselves and work together to find solutions internally.

Photo Credit: Palestinian Artist: Liala Kassab

In the turmoil of war, the voices of Syrian women must not be silenced. Their struggles, resilience, and aspirations deserve recognition. As we celebrate International Women's Day, let's commit to amplifying these voices and working towards a future where Syrian women are not just survivors, but agents of change in a nation striving for peace and equality

.