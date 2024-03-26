Destruction in the Old City of Aleppo. Photo credit: Emma Abbas, 2016

The Old City of Aleppo

Aleppo's Old City was once one of the most important archaeological sites in the Middle East.

Its ancient souks, Islamic monuments and medieval citadel were all declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1986. It attracted tourists from all over the world.

But in the last five years, it has been in the news for a different reason: The ruthless war that has ravaged the heritage of this once vibrant metropolis.

Yet the war in Syria has done more than destroy monuments. It has also divided the people of this city and the world.

Some count recent advances by the Syrian army as a victory. Others see it as a curse.

Syrian Arab Army Soldier drawing a white flower on the wall, eastern Aleppo. Photo credit: Emma Abbas, 2016

On Saturday, December 2016, the Old City, which had only days before been the site of intense clashes, opened its doors to citizens of Aleppo and the world media.

They came to see first-hand the damage done to a city which had long been the industrial hub of modern Syria, and an important stop on trade routes since the 14th century.

While media outlets focused on the destruction of the site and stories of human suffering, many people here were full of hope, despite the complicated proxy war engulfing their country.

Merchants, dealers, lawyers and doctors toured the narrow lanes, navigating through piles of soil and stone to find their ancient shops and offices, many of which they had inherited from their predecessors.

Parents also came with their children to see what remained after the war had finally stopped in the old city.

Mohammed Assi, 45, owner of a fabric shop in Khan al-Jaki, stood outside Aleppo's Umayyad Mosque. He decided to visit the ancient mosque first before checking on his shop.

Mohammed with his friend Hassan Khaznah, 45, owner of a sewing materials shop, entered the mosque fearfully to see it from inside after five years of absence.

WE CAN’T LAUGH OR SMILE

Two young men asked me to take a photo for them in the courtyard of the mosque, but then they changed their minds and one of them said, "What expression should be on our faces? We can't laugh or smile, but we're not sad either".

Mohammed Assi continued his journey to find his shop. It was an adventure.

The only way into Khan al-Jaki was through holes in the old buildings and the roofs of semi-destroyed houses. The black flag of Al-Qaeda and Islamic slogans were the last remnants of the fighters who had left the area for another battlefield.

Along the way, Mohammed met many merchants on the same quest. Their sense of humour was not affected by the current situation. When Mohammed said, "We are now in the nuts souk," another merchant replied sarcastically, "Go to the third shop on your right. It sells the best nuts."

After half an hour, Mohammed found his shop. He paused for a moment and then entered the khan. A smile appeared on his face. His shop had not been completely destroyed. He was one of the luckiest merchants compared to his peers who couldn't recognise their shops in the rubble.

Another merchant on the second floor of the Khan said his shop had been the headquarters of the rebels, who had left in a hurry because the food was on the table and their clothes were still on the drying rack.

Destruction in the Old City of Aleppo. Photo credit: Emma Abbas, 2016

Graffiti on the wall said "Freedom; Islamic freedom".

Later, Mohammed and his friend Hassan disappear into the ruined alleyways to find Hassan's shop.

Despite the breaches in the evacuation agreement, rebuilding began in the Old City. Trucks and bulldozers were at work.

Mohammed, 33, a Syrian construction worker, said they had already cleared more than twenty-five per cent of Aleppo's Old City and needed another twenty days to finish the job, then they would start restoring water and electricity supplies to the old neighbourhoods.

In fact, the area requires extensive and expensive reconstruction.

Destruction in the Old City of Aleppo. Photo credit: Emma Abbas, 2016

UN WORKERS HEAD EAST

Early the same morning, UN staff went to eastern Aleppo to inspect the charity centres operating there. Hani al-Habash, the UN officer in charge of the Aleppo branch, said some residents had decided to stay in their neighbourhoods. They didn't want to live in the shelters, despite the lack of necessities.

A long queue of men, women and children had formed at the Booshi house in the Mshaatiyeh neighbourhood of eastern Aleppo.

Owned by an Aleppo philanthropist named Abdul Rahim Al Booshi, the facility had turned this private residence into a nursing home. But it had also become a distribution centre for those in need.

Blankets, clothes and food were distributed to residents by Ihsan Charity.

Mama Um Ali

Yusra Mahmoud Hassan, the 55-year-old woman in charge of the home, was affectionately nicknamed "Mama Um Ali" by the residents.

She and Al Booshi had been running the centre for years before the crisis. Both, but especially Yusra, were admired by those who had been abandoned by their families.

"I am so lucky to have Um Ali in my life. Most of my family members have left the country," said 85-year-old Um Ahmed [Ahmad's mother], who used a nickname to protect her privacy.

"I still have a son who used to work in the government-held area. He told me he was going to get married and take me home."

The charity, which is supported by the World Food Programme (WFP), provides 250 families with three meals a day and limited medical care.

Children playing amid destruction in the eastern part of Aleppo. Photo credit: Emma Abbas, 2016

Yusra spoke proudly as she explained how she and Al Booshi had faced opposition fighters from the al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat Al-Nusra and the Free Syrian Army.

"Abu Rajab asked them to leave the place," said Yusra, referring to Booshi by his nickname.

"He clearly said that this place is for civilians and shouldn't be part of any conflict."

We couldn't meet Al Booshi. Two weeks earlier he had lost six members of his family, including his son, in an attack. He was in mourning.

Poverty and sadness were everywhere.

On the pavement, a little boy sat on a heavy blanket, trying to keep warm by adding wood to a small fire he had lit in an oil can. Next to him, a tiny two-month-old kitten cuddled up for warmth.

Amid all that was destroyed, this pure love stood as a small symbol of Hope.