March 2024

The US Approach to Gaza War and Its Relationship With Israel
Despite sharing the goal of eliminating Hamas, Netanyahu and Biden have encountered disputes over the details of military operations in Gaza.
  
A Recall of 2016! The Evacuation of Aleppo, Syria
The article was written as part of the process of completing my degree at the University of Sussex, Brighton, UK, 2016
  
Shadow of negotiation! Yara and Mohannad, faces of Gaza's struggle amid rising tensions
"For displaced people, they have lost everything, they have nothing left but their souls to flee with," he lamented, underscoring the desperation felt…
  
Crossroads! Navigating Gaza's next chapter and its future leadership
The end of the war between Israel and Hamas will only mark the end of one chapter in the Palestinian cause.
  
The road to Damascus! A city of ancient tales and modern struggles
Damascus will not die as long as its waters remain - Mark Twain
  
Breaking chains, not dishes! How could Syrian women redefine roles?
A Tale of Identity in War-torn Syria.
  
Coming soon
This is Common Daisy’s Substack.
  
