Israel's policies! Escaping scrutiny under guise of 'necessity'
The Israeli arms industry further perpetuates this cycle of violence by profiting from conflicts and exporting weapons, including technologies tested on…
Apr 8
Common Daisy
Tug of War! Israel-Iran clashes amid 7 Oct rising tensions
The Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate building in Syria comes as no surprise, considering the ongoing confrontation between Iran and Israel across…
Apr 1
Common Daisy
March 2024
The US Approach to Gaza War and Its Relationship With Israel
Despite sharing the goal of eliminating Hamas, Netanyahu and Biden have encountered disputes over the details of military operations in Gaza.
Mar 30
Common Daisy
A Recall of 2016! The Evacuation of Aleppo, Syria
The article was written as part of the process of completing my degree at the University of Sussex, Brighton, UK, 2016
Mar 26
Common Daisy
Shadow of negotiation! Yara and Mohannad, faces of Gaza's struggle amid rising tensions
"For displaced people, they have lost everything, they have nothing left but their souls to flee with," he lamented, underscoring the desperation felt…
Mar 19
Common Daisy
Crossroads! Navigating Gaza's next chapter and its future leadership
The end of the war between Israel and Hamas will only mark the end of one chapter in the Palestinian cause.
Mar 17
Common Daisy
The road to Damascus! A city of ancient tales and modern struggles
Damascus will not die as long as its waters remain - Mark Twain
Mar 13
Common Daisy
Breaking chains, not dishes! How could Syrian women redefine roles?
A Tale of Identity in War-torn Syria.
Mar 8
Common Daisy
